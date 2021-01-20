National

Covid-19 recovery rate in India at 96.70%

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 20, 2021 Published on January 20, 2021

Active caseload the country remains below 3 lakh

With a total of 13,823 infections reported in a day, Covid-19 caseload in India rose to 1,05,95,660, while recoveries surged to 1,02,45,741, said the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,52,718 in the country as 162 new fatalities were recorded, as per the Ministry’s data. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,45,741, pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 96.70 per cent. The Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, it said.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are 1,97,201 active Covid-19 infections in the country, which comprises 1.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed one crore-mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,85,66,947 samples have been tested till January 19, with 7,64,120 samples being tested on Tuesday.

