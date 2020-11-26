Covid-19: Sex workers in Maharashtra to get financial assistance of ₹5,000/month

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
In view of the orders issued by the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra Government on Thursday decided to provide per month financial assistance of ₹5,000 to female sex workers. It would be applicable from October to December, a Government resolution said.
Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the income of sex workers has been greatly reduced.
The Women and Child Development Department of Maharashtra Government in a government resolution said that female sex workers who have school-going children would get additional help of ₹2,500 per month. Under Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund ₹51.18 crore has been earmarked for this assistance and would apply to all the districts in the state.
The sex workers identified by the National Aids Control Organisation will get the aid. For claiming the amount, the sex workers will not have to provide any identity card.
Following the order of the Supreme Court order, food grains and cash financial assistance to the sex workers will have to provide for which the District Collector will formulate a committee, the Government resolution added.
