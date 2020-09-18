Covid-19 tally stands at 96,424 in last 24 hours

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India recorded a rise of 96,424 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total toll to 52,14,677 till date.
The tally includes 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,551 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 84,372 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,174 Covid-19 deaths were reported in India, the official data showed.
The current case fatality ratio stands at 1.6 per cent and the sample tested per million are at 32128.4.
Nearly 60 per cent of the active cases in India are in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra is leading the tally followed by Andhra Pradesh (8,846) and Karnataka (7,576), said the official data.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 70 on Thursday, said: “Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now- Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy”.
On Friday, Minister of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan, in a written reply in Lok Sabha said that nationally, nearly 30 Covid vaccine candidates are under development, by both industry and academia.
“These vaccines are in different stages of pre-clinical and clinical development of which 3 candidates are in advanced stage of Phase I/II/III trials and 4 are in advanced pre-clinical development stage,” he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
A high level expert group is looking into matters related to vaccine distribution and immunisation. The distribution and immunisation of the coronavirus vaccine are subject to availability. Once available, the vaccine distribution follows the same route as for the current practice of vaccines distribution under Universal Immunization Program (UIP), he added.
