Covid-19: Tamil Nadu adds 4,389 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 16, 2020 Published on October 16, 2020

﻿ There was an increase of 4,389 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the state to 6,79,191. After 5,245 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases has reduced to 40,959.

Across the state, 91,245 samples for the virus were tested. There were 57 deaths reported due to the virus.

In Chennai, the number of infections increased by 1,140; there were 15 deaths and 1,185 patients were discharged.

Other districts with significant cases were Coimbatore (387); Chengalpattu (261) and Salem (244), according to State health ministry data.

