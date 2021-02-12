National

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu adds 483 new cases

| Updated on February 12, 2021 Published on February 12, 2021

Tamil Nadu has added 483 coronavirus cases to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,44,173. With the discharge of 486 Covid-19 patients, the number of active cases stands at 4,285. Six deaths were registered in the state and 55,290 samples tested.

Chennai added 142 cases. There were no new cases of infection reported in Ariyalur and Dharmapuri districts, while in the other 34 districts, the number of cases was less than 100, according to the State health ministry.

