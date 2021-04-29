Covid-19: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown, complete lockdown on Sundays

Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the State government has extended the existing Covid lockdown guidelines in the state until further orders. The current restrictions were to end on April 30.

There will be a complete lockdown on all Sundays without any relaxations. Night curfew will continue to be enforced from 10 pm to 4 am, says a government order.

However, on May 2 (Sunday), there will be no restrictions on the movement/ transport of officials/ party functionaries - candidates, chief agent, counting agents, food suppliers - in connection with counting of votes for the Assembly elections and by-election to the Kanyakumari Parliamentary constituency.

Chennai Metro Rail will be permitted to operate skeletal services during the complete lockdown on Sundays.

During the complete lockdown, e-commerce and food delivery will be permitted in restaurants from 6 am to 10 am; 12 noon to 3 pm; and 6 pm to 9 pm, the order said.

Fish markets, fish stalls, chicken stalls and other meat stalls will remain closed on Saturdays and action will be initiated against the violators.

All the other restrictions as mentioned earlier will continue.