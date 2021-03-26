Covid-19: Tamil Nadu registers nearly 2,000 new cases; 9 deaths on Friday

The number of coronavirus cases in the State rose by 1,971 on Friday (1,779 on Thursday) to a total of 8,75,190. However, after 1,131 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 11,318.

There were 9 deaths and 85,073 samples tested.

According to State Health Ministry’s data, Chennai had the maximum number of infections in the State with 739 followed by Chengalpattu (205), Coimbatore (173), Thanjavur (111) and Tiruvallur (107.

