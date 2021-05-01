National

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 147 deaths, 19,588 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 01, 2021

Administers 80,335 vaccine doses on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu continues to see a spike in daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths as 19,588 people tested positive on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 117,405 as of date.

Also, 147 people succumbed to the virus on May 1, the highest-ever toll since the pandemic outbreak.

The number of recoveries was also high as 17,164 infected people were discharged on Saturday.

The state has been maintaining higher tests number, and it tested 151,452 samples on May 1.

Chennai reported the highest number of new infections, with 5,829 people being tested positive. Recoveries are also high in Chennai as 5,693 people were discharged on Saturday.

Chengalpattu and Coimbatore reported 1445 and 1,257 new infections, respectively. Other districts that saw a significant increase in new cases include Tirunelveli (812), Thiruvallur (779), Thoothukudi (638); Tiruchi (528) and Salem (521), according to official data.

On Saturday, the state administered 80,335 vaccine doses (84,799 on Friday), taking the total number of doses administered to 5.93 million as on date.

Published on May 01, 2021

