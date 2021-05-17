Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 33,075 new cases, 335 deaths

For the second consecutive day, the number of daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped marginally to 33,075 (33,181 on Sunday and 33,658 on Saturday). However, there were 335 deaths, and 1,56,278 samples were tested.

After 20,486 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 2,31,596.

Chennai reported a drop in the number of daily infections to 6,150 (6,247 on Sunday); followed by Coimbatore (3,264); Chengalpattu (2,154); Thiruvallur (1,829); Trichy (1,544); Kancheepuram (1,241) and Madurai (1,288).

On Monday, 63,101 were vaccinated as against 21,801 on Sunday, says a State health ministry data.