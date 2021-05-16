National

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports marginal drop in new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 16, 2021

A man walks past a bridge that has been closed for vehicular movement at T Nagar, Chennai, during the lockdown to curb Covid-19 spread.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

On Sunday, the state reported 33,181 cases; 311 deaths.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped marginally to 33,181 on Sunday (33,658 on Saturday). There were 311 deaths and 1,58,216 samples were tested.

After 21,317 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases crossed the 2-lakh mark to 2,19,342.

Chennai reported a drop in the number of daily infections to 6,247 (6,640 on Saturday); followed by Coimbatore (3,166); Chengalpattu (2,041); Thiruvallur (1,835); Trichy (1,569); Kancheepuram (1,119) and Madurai (1,095).

On Sunday, 21,801 persons were vaccinated against 62,353 on Saturday, says a State health ministry data.

To combat the Covid-19 spread, the Tami Nadu government has set up a 13-member advisory panel with representatives of all parties representing the Legislative Assembly and smaller parties.

The panel headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin includes former health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar of AIADMK; Dr Ezhilan of the DMK; AM Munirathnam of the Congress; GK Mani of PMK and Nainar Nagendran of the BJP.

The panel will frequently meet to discuss ways to prevent coronavirus spread , says a government press release.

Published on May 16, 2021

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
