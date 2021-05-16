Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports marginal drop in new cases

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The number of daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped marginally to 33,181 on Sunday (33,658 on Saturday). There were 311 deaths and 1,58,216 samples were tested.
After 21,317 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases crossed the 2-lakh mark to 2,19,342.
Chennai reported a drop in the number of daily infections to 6,247 (6,640 on Saturday); followed by Coimbatore (3,166); Chengalpattu (2,041); Thiruvallur (1,835); Trichy (1,569); Kancheepuram (1,119) and Madurai (1,095).
On Sunday, 21,801 persons were vaccinated against 62,353 on Saturday, says a State health ministry data.
To combat the Covid-19 spread, the Tami Nadu government has set up a 13-member advisory panel with representatives of all parties representing the Legislative Assembly and smaller parties.
The panel headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin includes former health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar of AIADMK; Dr Ezhilan of the DMK; AM Munirathnam of the Congress; GK Mani of PMK and Nainar Nagendran of the BJP.
The panel will frequently meet to discuss ways to prevent coronavirus spread , says a government press release.
