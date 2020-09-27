Covid-19: Telangana reports 1,967 new cases

Telangana has reported 1,967 new Covid-19 positive cases as it tested 50,108 samples on Saturday.

As many as 2,058 patients have recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of people recovered from the infection to 1,54,499.

The total number of people that succumbed to the infection reached 1,100 as nine persons died on Saturday, according to the media bulletin released on Sunday.

There are 30,234 active cases in the State, with 24,607 people taking treatment in the home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 297 positive cases. This is followed by Karimnagar district with 152 cases and Rangareddy district with 147 cases.