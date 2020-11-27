National

Covid-19: Telangana reports 761 new cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 27, 2020 Published on November 27, 2020

A health worker collecting swab samples for Covid-19 testing near Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad   -  G Ramakrishna

Telangana reported 761 new Covid-19 positive cases as it tested 42,242 samples on Thursday.

Four patients succumbed to the viral infection and 702 patients recovered from the viral infection, according to G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Government of Telangana).

In a media bulletin released on Friday, he said there are 10,839 active cases in the State, with 8,651 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

The recovery rate has slightly increased to 95.40 per cent, while the fatality rate remained static at 0.54 per cent.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 136 cases, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri district with 69 cases and Rangareddy district with 55 cases.

Covid-19
Telangana
