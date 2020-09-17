Covid-19: TN adds 5,560 more cases

An additional 5,560 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of infections to 5.25 lakh as on September 17.

After 5,524 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 4.70 lakh), the number of active cases stood at 46,610 in the State.

In the last 24 hours, 84,524 samples were tested to a total of 62.17 lakh.

The number of deaths increased by 59 to a total of 8,618.

The number of infections in Chennai was 992, while 965 patients were discharged, 12 people lost their lives and active cases stood at 9,874.