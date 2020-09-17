National

Covid-19: TN adds 5,560 more cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 17, 2020 Published on September 17, 2020

An additional 5,560 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of infections to 5.25 lakh as on September 17.

After 5,524 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 4.70 lakh), the number of active cases stood at 46,610 in the State.

In the last 24 hours, 84,524 samples were tested to a total of 62.17 lakh.

The number of deaths increased by 59 to a total of 8,618.

The number of infections in Chennai was 992, while 965 patients were discharged, 12 people lost their lives and active cases stood at 9,874.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 17, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.