Covid-19: TN adds 5,709 cases; death toll crosses 6,000

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Tamil Nadu mounted to 6,007 after 121 Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the State reported an additional 5,709 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total infections to 3.49 lakh . After 5,850 covid patients were discharged (total 2.89 lakh), the number of active cases was 53,860.

After 67,025 samples were tested, the total samples tested were 38.45 lakh in the Stateincreased to 38,45,803.

In Chennai, 1,182 infections were reported; 1,097 patients were discharged; and 24 deaths were reported, leaving the active cases at 12,103.