Covid-19: TN govt relaxes more restrictions as cases drop

The Tamil Nadu government has lifted the weekend restrictions for the public at places of worship. It has has allowed the reopening of all places of worship across the State on all days of the week as the Covid-19 cases in the State has been on the decline.

The State government has also allowed shops, restaurants and bakeries to remain open for business till 11 PM.

From November 1, play schools, kindergarten schools and anganwadis are also be permitted to function. However, employees and cooks are to be fully vaccinated. Beaches will also be open on Sundays, the release said.