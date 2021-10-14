National

Covid-19: TN govt relaxes more restrictions as cases drop

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 14, 2021

All places of worship will now be open on all days of the week, play schools and anganwadis can reopen from November 1

The Tamil Nadu government has lifted the weekend restrictions for the public at places of worship. It has has allowed the reopening of all places of worship across the State on all days of the week as the Covid-19 cases in the State has been on the decline.

The State government has also allowed shops, restaurants and bakeries to remain open for business till 11 PM.

From November 1, play schools, kindergarten schools and anganwadis are also be permitted to function. However, employees and cooks are to be fully vaccinated. Beaches will also be open on Sundays, the release said.

Published on October 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tamil Nadu
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like