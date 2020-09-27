Covid-19: TN reports an additional 5,791 cases

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 5,791 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 5,80,808.

In the last 24 hours, a record high of 96,102 samples were tested.

After 5,706 covid-19 patients were discharged the number of active cases stood at 46,341.

The number of deaths increased by 80 to a total of 9,313.

In Chennai, for the fourth consecutive day, the number of daily cases yet again crossed the 1,000 mark to 1,280 with 936 patients discharged; deaths - 19 and active cases reaching 10,656.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 296; Coimbatore - 596; Cuddalore - 256; Erode - 125; Kancheepuram - 196; Namakkal - 173; Nilgiris - 161; Salem - 378; Thanjavur - 190; Thiruvallur - 202; Thiruvarur - 123; Tirunelveli - 111; Tiruppur - 282; Vellore - 119 and Villupuram - 144 , according to the Health Ministry.