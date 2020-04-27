Covid-19: TN seeks ₹1,000-cr NDRF grant

In Tamil Nadu, out of the 52 new cases of Covid-19 reported today 47 were in Chennai, four in Nagapattinam and one in Villupuram, according to official data.

For the first time, out of the 37 districts in Tamil Nadu, 34 districts reported zero new positive cases of the infection.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu was 1,937 while active cases was 809.

Today, 81 people were discharged following treatment. The total number of blood samples tested was 7,176 and till date 94,781.

Number of persons under active quarantine at home is 29,797 and in government facilities 36, the official data said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an immediate ad-hoc grant of ₹1,000 crore from National Disaster Relief Fund to procure medical and protective material.

The Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund may be made eligible to receive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contribution under Schedule-III of the Companies Act, 2013, he urged Modi in a video conference to discuss issues related to Covid-19.

Palaniswami also urged Modi to announce a relief package to ease the immediate burden on the power sector, which will help distressed Discoms.

For the MSME sector, the Chief Minister sought support for payment of salaries to employees, payment of PF and ESI dues; waiver of interest on term loans and working capital loans for a period of six months. Payment of GST Advance Tax and I-T may be deferred for six months to help the MSMEs, he said.