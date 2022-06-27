Covid-19 vaccination: India administered nearly 2.5 lakh doses on Sunday

India inoculated nearly 2.5 lakh people against Covid-19 on Sunday, June 26, as per the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of 7 am, June 27, 2,49,646 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in India in the last 24 hours. This included 6,278 first doses and 91,804 second doses administered to the 18+ population.

3,905 first doses and 16,687 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 11,435 first doses and 28,180 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years.

55,347 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 36,010 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

India had administered 1,97,11,91,329 total doses of the vaccine overall. This includes 91.76 crore total first doses and 84.18 crore total second doses that were administered to the 18+ population. 6.03 crore total first doses and 4.84 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

3.63 crore first doses and about 2.26 crore second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years while 49.49 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 3.92 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 33.93 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.90 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.16 crore doses.

Covid-19 recoveries and deaths

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 94,420. 17,073 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 15,208 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries at 4.28 crore. 21 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,25,020.