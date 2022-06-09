Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 15 lakh total doses on June 8

India vaccinated more than 15 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Wednesday, June 8, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on June 9, India had administered 15,43,748 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. This included 43,853 first doses and 5.58 lakh second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

30,326 first doses and 1.04 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1.09 lakh first doses and 3.02 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

76,410 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 3.19 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

About 194.59 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91.67 crore total first doses and 83.18 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5.97 crore total first doses and 4.66 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.48 crore first doses and nearly 1.86 crore second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 29.47 lakh precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.48 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the number of total doses administered overall with 33.09 crore doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.75 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.06 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 cases in India are on the rise. India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 32,498. 7,240 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 3,591 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries at 4.26 crore. Eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,723.