Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 120 crore doses

India has administered over 120 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of November 26, 7am, 1,20,27,03,659 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. This includes 77,64,92,810 first doses and 42,62,10,849 second doses.

83,88,824 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 26,28,967 received their first jab while 57,59,857 received their second.

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 15,52,83,868 doses, followed by Maharashtra, the second State to cross the 11 crore mark with 11,00,89,460 doses. West Bengal has administered the third-highest number of total doses, crossing the 9 crore mark with 9,00,55,952 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

Also read: ‘India willing to supply Covid vaccines globally’

It has administered 10,87,74,706 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,98,15,228 first doses administered and West Bengal with 7,24,29,277 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 4,65,09,162 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,76,60,183 doses and Gujarat with 3,33,96,868 doses.

Infection tally

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.5 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,10,133, up by 193 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 9,868 to 3,39,77,830. 488 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 467468.