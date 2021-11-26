Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 120 crore doses

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
India has administered over 120 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of November 26, 7am, 1,20,27,03,659 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. This includes 77,64,92,810 first doses and 42,62,10,849 second doses.
83,88,824 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 26,28,967 received their first jab while 57,59,857 received their second.
Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 15,52,83,868 doses, followed by Maharashtra, the second State to cross the 11 crore mark with 11,00,89,460 doses. West Bengal has administered the third-highest number of total doses, crossing the 9 crore mark with 9,00,55,952 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.
Also read: ‘India willing to supply Covid vaccines globally’
It has administered 10,87,74,706 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,98,15,228 first doses administered and West Bengal with 7,24,29,277 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 4,65,09,162 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,76,60,183 doses and Gujarat with 3,33,96,868 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.5 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,10,133, up by 193 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 9,868 to 3,39,77,830. 488 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 467468.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...