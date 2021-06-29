Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 32.9 crore total doses so far

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
India has administered over 32.9 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data, as of June 29, 7 am, 32,90,29,510 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. Of this, 27,11,31,337 are first doses while second doses total 5,78,98,173.
52,76,457 people received the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours including 41,24,221 first doses and 11,52,236 second doses.
As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 2,65,94,487 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,55,98,933 doses and Rajasthan at 2,05,56,295 doses.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 61,83,394 second doses administered. It is followed by Gujarat with 54,58,033 doses and West Bengal with 48,63,946 doses.
The overall vaccination drive is being led by Maharashtra with 3,17,82,327 total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3,10,04,901 and Gujarat at 2,51,41,612.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30.3 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 5,52,659, down by 20,335. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 56,994 to 29,36,6601. 907 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,97,637, as per the official data.
