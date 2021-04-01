Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 6.5 crore doses so far

India has administered over 6.5 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of April 1, 8 am, India has administered a total of 6,51,17,896 vaccine doses. 20,63,543 people have been inoculated in the last 24 hours. 17,94,166 first doses were administered in the last 24 hours while 2,69,377 people were given the second dose.

Total 5,57,83,201 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 93,34,695 have received the second dose.

Maharashtra has the highest number of people who have received the first dose at 54,54,614, followed by Gujarat at 50,24,412 and Rajasthan at 49,99,156.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of scene doses with 9,14,705 people having received their second dose, followed by Maharashtra at 7,54,723 and Rajasthan at 7,22,156.

Overall, Maharashtra is leading the vaccination drive having administered 62,09,337 total doses so far. Rajasthan comes in second with 57,21,312 total doses administered so far, followed by Gujarat at 57,00,174.

As for Covid-19 cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the country has surpassed 12.2 million.

India’s active caseload stands at 584055. India recorded 31489 new active cases in the last 24 hours. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients stands at 11474683, up 40382. 459 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 162927.