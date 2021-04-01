Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 6.5 crore doses so far

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India has administered over 6.5 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of April 1, 8 am, India has administered a total of 6,51,17,896 vaccine doses. 20,63,543 people have been inoculated in the last 24 hours. 17,94,166 first doses were administered in the last 24 hours while 2,69,377 people were given the second dose.
Total 5,57,83,201 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 93,34,695 have received the second dose.
Maharashtra has the highest number of people who have received the first dose at 54,54,614, followed by Gujarat at 50,24,412 and Rajasthan at 49,99,156.
Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of scene doses with 9,14,705 people having received their second dose, followed by Maharashtra at 7,54,723 and Rajasthan at 7,22,156.
Overall, Maharashtra is leading the vaccination drive having administered 62,09,337 total doses so far. Rajasthan comes in second with 57,21,312 total doses administered so far, followed by Gujarat at 57,00,174.
As for Covid-19 cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the country has surpassed 12.2 million.
India’s active caseload stands at 584055. India recorded 31489 new active cases in the last 24 hours. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients stands at 11474683, up 40382. 459 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 162927.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...