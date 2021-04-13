Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated over 40 lakh people in a day

Over 40 lakh people were given the anti-Covid vaccine on Monday, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of April 13, 7 am, 40,04,521 were given the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this 34,55,640 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 5,48,881 were given the second dose.

India has administered 10,85,33,085 total doses of the vaccine so far. Of this, 9,50,43,039 are first doses while 1,34,90,046 are second doses.

Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 95,20,725 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 87,59,896 and Gujarat at 83,43,790.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of second doses with 13,43,474 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Rajasthan at 11,65,685 and Gujarat at 11,55,076.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra tops the list with 1,05,29,376 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 99,25,581 and Gujarat at 94,98,866.

India’s infection tally has surpassed the 13.7 million mark. Having added 63,689 new active cases in the last 24 hours, India’s active caseload now stands at 12,64,698. Nearly, 97,168 patients were cured/discharged/migrated, taking the total to 1,22,53,697 and 879 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll so far is 1,71,058.