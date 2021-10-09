National

Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated over 79 lakh people on October 8

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 09, 2021

93.99 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far

India vaccinated over 79 lakh people against Covid-19 on October 8, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of October 9, 7am, 79,12,202 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 41,46,989 received their first jab while 37,65,213 received their second.

93,99,15,323 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. This includes 67,68,37,943 first doses and 26,30,77,380 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,06,23,349, being the first State to the 9-crore mark . It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,01,65,783 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,89,25,451 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list, having administered 2,62,64,426 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,38,98,974 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,07,64,371.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 11,45,22,323 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 8,64,30,209 total doses administered and Madhya Pradesh with 6,49,71,917 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.9 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,36,643, down by 3,578 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 23,070 to 3,32,48,291. 248 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,50,375.

Published on October 09, 2021

Covid-19
coronavirus
