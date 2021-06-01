Covid-19: India vaccinated over 27 lakh people in a day

Over 27 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Monday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 1, 7 am, 27,80,058 people received the anti-Covid vaccine in the last 24 hours. Of this, 24,79,232 people received the first dose while 3,00,826 received the second dose.

India’s cumulative doses administered has reached 21,60,46,638. Of this, 17,12,00,166 are first doses and 4,48,46,472 are second doses.

Among the States, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,80,05,790 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,48,51,890 and Rajasthan at 1,38,97,166.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 45,69,691 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 41,44,949 and West Bengal at 38,79,574.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 2,25,75,481 total doses administered. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,83,32,316 and Gujarat at 1,71,03,787.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 28.17 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 1895520, down by 130572. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients has reached 2,59,47,629 down by 2,55,287. 2795 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,31,895, as per the official data.