Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 43 lakh people on July 2

Over 43 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on July 2, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of July 3, 7 AM, 43,99,298 people were given the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 31,78,534 people received their first dose while 12,20,764 received their second dose.
India has administered 34,46,11,291 total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far. Of this, 28,27,43,449 are first doses while second doses total 6,18,67,842.
As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 2,73,65,460 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,65,12,936 doses and Rajasthan at 2,08,57,534 doses.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 65,97,723 second doses administered. It is followed by Gujarat with 57,92,629 doses and West Bengal with 53,01,150 doses.
The overall vaccination drive is being led by Maharashtra with 3,31,10,659 total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3,20,69,377 and Gujarat at 2,62,19,976.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30.5 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 495533, down by 14104. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 57477 to 29605779. 738 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 401050, as per the official data.
