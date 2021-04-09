Covid-19 vaccination: Over 36 lakh people vaccinated in a day

India inoculated over 36 lakh people on Thursday, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of April 9, 7 am, the total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in India amounted to 9,43,34,262. Around 36,91,511 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. This includes 32,85,004 first jabs and 4,06,507 second jabs.

The total number of first doses administered now stands at 8,24,56,522 while the number of second doses administered so far is 1,18,77,740.

As for the state-wise tally, Maharashtra is leading the vaccination drive in terms of the first jab. Total 84,35,010 people in the state have received the first dose. It is followed by Rajasthan at 77,72,197 and Gujarat at 75,01,404.

In terms of the number of second doses administered, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 11,93,205 second doses administered so far, followed by Rajasthan at 10,35,154 and Gujarat at 9,73,901.

Maharashtra is also leading the overall vaccination drive in terms of total doses administered. The state crossed the 9 million mark in cumulative vaccine doses administered with 93,38,531 doses administered so far. It is followed by Rajasthan at 88,07,351 and Gujarat at 84,75,305.

Meanwhile, the total Covid-19 infection tally in India has surpassed the 13 million mark. India’s active caseload stands at 9,79,608, with 69,289 new active cases added on Thursday. The number of cured/ discharged/migrated patients stands at 11913292, an increase of 61,899 cases. Nearly, 780 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,67,642.