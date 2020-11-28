Covid-19 vaccine: PM Modi visits Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the facility of Bharat Biotech here in Hyderabad which is developing Covaxin, a vaccine candidate for Covid-19 pandemic.

After arriving at Hakimpet Air Force base around 1 PM, the Prime Minister proceeded on road to Bharat Biotech's facility located in the Genome Valley, Shameerpet.

Top executives of the company, led by Krishana Ella, its Chairman and Managing Director, along with scientists, briefed the Prime Minister on the advanced trials of the Covaxin and its progress.

Modi has also interacted with a team of scientists on various aspects pertaining to the vaccine and modalities of its distribution.

Bharat Biotech has recently commenced phase III clinical trials of its Covaxin, the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidate of India , being developed in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Phase - III trials are being conducted in 25 centres across the centres on about 26,000 volunteers. It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a Covid-19 vaccine in India. Trial volunteers will receive two intramuscular injections approximately 28 days apart. Participants will be randomly assigned to receive Covaxin or placebo.

Modi will also visit Serum Institute's facility in Pune to study the progress of its vaccine candidate before returning to Delhi in the evening.

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited Zydus Cadila's plant situated at Changodar industrial area near Ahmedabad city. The drug maker has already commenced phase II clinical trials of its Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D.

PM’s visit to boost vaccine efforts

Modi's visit to biotech facilities working on the vaccine, is expected to boost the efforts and also pave the way for the distribution of vaccines.

“As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi’s visit to these facilities & discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges & roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens,” the PMO tweeted while announcing the PM's tour to facilities of vaccine makers.