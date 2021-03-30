Covid-19 virus: Telangana reports 463 fresh cases

Telangana has reported 463 new Covid-19 positive cases. While four persons died due to the viral infection, 364 patients have recovered from the infection on Monday.

The total number of active cases saw a spike at 4,678 as the recovery rate witnessed a dip to 97.92 per cent as against 98.41 per cent a week ago. The recovery rate, however, is still higher than the national average of 94.2 per cent.

Of the 3.07 lakh positive case reported so far in the State, about 80 per cent of them were asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, for the second successive day, the vaccination numbers continued to be very low in the State. About 360 vaccination centres could administer only 12,600 doses on Monday.

A Health Department official said that the low numbers in the last two days were because of the Holi festival.