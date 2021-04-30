Covid care: Telangana requests Railways for Oxygen Express

Telangana has requested Indian Railways for an Oxygen Express in order to have adequate supply in view of the surge in Covid-19 pandemic cases.

“Telangana Government has also requested Indian Railways for Oxygen express. An empty rake is on its way from Secunderabad to Angul with 5 empty tankers and is expected to reach Angul tomorrow,” South Central Railway (SCR) said in a release on Thursday.

An empty rake is on its way from Secunderabad to Angul with five empty tankers and is expected to reach Angul on Friday, the release said.

Oxygen Express Operations of Indian Railways continued to bring relief to the States as its operations expanded to Haryana & Telangana after Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Continuing the momentum, there are three more trains on the run either carrying Liquid Oxygen or on the way to the loading plants.

It is expected that cumulative liquid medical oxygen (LMO) carried by Indian railways will reach almost 640 tonnes in the next 24 hrs.

Uttar Pradesh received its Oxygen express no. 5 carrying 76.29 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on Thursday in 5 tankers. While one tanker was offloaded in Varanasi, remaining tankers were offloaded in Lucknow.

Train no. 6 is already on its way to Lucknow and is expected to arrive today carrying 33.18 tonnes LMO in four tankers. Another empty rake is expected to leave Lucknow today for bringing the next set of oxygen tankers, SCR said.

Haryana will receive its first Oxygen express as a train with two tankers is expected to leave Angul (Orissa) on Friday.

An empty rake from Faridabad to Rourkela is also on its way and is expected to reach tonight. Continuous stream of Oxygen trains to Haryana will ensure oxygen replenishment to the Covid-19 patients in the State.

“Railways is in full preparedness for providing oxygen transportation services to all the states in need,” the release said.

Limitations

In the ongoing operation, States provide tankers to the Railways. Railways then proceeds in fastest feasible mode to bring the Oxygen supplies from the locations and delivers it the requisitioning State. The deployment and use of this Oxygen is done by the State Government.

Liquid Oxygen, being a cryogenic cargo, has many limitations like maximum speed at which it can be carried, maximum acceleration & deceleration and loading restrictions like availability of liquid oxygen tankers and loading ramps etc.