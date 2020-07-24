Covid cases cross 50,000-mark in Telangana

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
The total number of Covid-19 cases has crossed the 50,000-mark in Telangana, with the State reporting 1,567 new positive cases on Thursday.
With 39,327 patients recovering from the viral infection, State Government officials said the State is among the few that is managing the virus well.
“The fatality rate is as low as 0.8 per cent, against 2.5 per cent in the country. As many as 77 per cent of the patients have recovered and been discharged,” G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, Government of Telangana, said.
Asking the people not to be afraid of the disease, he said, they should wear a mask and follow physical distancing while in public places in order not to get exposed to the virus.
“We have over 15,000 well-equipped beds, including 1,900 ventilators in public and private hospitals. There is no need to worry,” he said.
With nine patients succumbing to the infection on Thursday, the total number of deaths is put at 447. “This is under one per cent (of the total infections), far lower than the national average,” he pointed out.
The number of active cases stood at 11,052 after 1,661 patients were sent home from different hospitals following their recovery from the infection.
The State, which has significantly increased the number of tests since June 16, tested 13,367 samples on Thursday, taking the total number of tests to 3.22 lakh.
Tests-per-million, which used to be under 1,000 till a month ago, has increased to 8,058.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 662 new cases, followed by Rangareddy district with 213 cases. There has been a steady growth in the number of cases in rural districts, which used to report under five cases or no cases at all till a month ago.
Warangal Urban reported 75 cases, while Siricilla district registered 62 cases and Mahaboobnagar 61 cases.
