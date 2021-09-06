Covid-hit commercial LPG consumption is back on track in Kerala

Kerala's commercial LPG consumption, which has been hit in the Covid pandemic, has revived registering a 44 per cent growth between April to August against a slump of 30 per cent during the same period last year.

Senior officials in IndianOil cited the subdued demand in the non-domestic LPG usage to closing down industrial and business establishments, hotels, small-time vendor outlets in the State during the pandemic times last year. Kerala's commercial LPG consumption is close to 20,000 cylinders per day.

However, the officials added that the domestic LPG sector had witnessed commendable growth with the successive lockdown and continuing Work from the Home arrangement, which has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the increased LPG usage.

Kerala has around one crore LPG customers, of which IndianOil accounts for 51 lakh connections and other oil marketing companies account for the rest. Close to 2.20 lakh cylinders are supplied daily for domestic use in Kerala, and IndianOil accounts for 1.10 lakh cylinders.

IndianOil has introduced the company's 5 kg cylinder Chottu, Indane Xtra Tej and Indane Nanocut in line with the second version of the PMUY scheme to ensure citizens LPG for household cooking in the country.

Chottu, in the 5-kg segment, has carved out an enviable market share of 75 per cent in Kerala with the sale of nearly 35000 cylinders per month. Xtra Tej has launched only recently in the State and the company is in the process of seeding the market. In contrast, Nanocut is being used extensively at project sites and in fabrication workshops.

The overall LPG coverage in Kerala remains at a high of 112 per cent compared to the national average of close to 100 per cent. Chottu is fast emerging as the much-sought-after product in the market segment and the company has tied up with Supplyco and Consumerfed for marketing the product through their outlets, besides the IndinaOil’s retail outlets. The product is used as a backup by many for their regular LPG connection, the officials added.