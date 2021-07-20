Covid: India reports 30,093 fresh cases on Tuesday with 374 deaths

India’s daily Covid-19 cases slid further for the second day in a row to 30,093 on Tuesday, lowest in the last 125 days. Meanwhile, the daily deaths stood at 374, taking the total casualties so far due to the Covid 19 pandemic to 4,14,482, as per Health Ministry data.

Cumulatively, India reported 3,11,74,322 cases of which the active caseload stood at 4,06,130 and the recovered cases were 3,03,53,710 with 45,254 patients recovering in the last 24 hours till 8 a m. The recovery rate has further improved to 97.37 per cent.

Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 41 crore total doses

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.06 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 1.68 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 29 straight days. In addition, India conducted 17,92,336 tests during the previous day aggregating to 44.73 crore tests done till now.

Vaccination update

In addition, India administered 41.18 crore vaccine doses so far with 52,67,309 doses given in the last 24 hours till 8 a m.

Not much Covaxin supply seen from PSUs till early next year

Besides this, the Government said, more than 42.15 crore vaccine doses at 42,15,43,730 have been provided to the States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 71,40,000 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 40,03,50,489 doses. It further stated that more than 2.11 crore vaccine shots at 2,11,93,241 are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.