Covid: Number of patients discharged touches 15 lakh in Maharashtra

Amidst a decline in the number of new infections, the total number of Covid patients discharged from hospitals and Covid centres in Maharashtra reached 15.03 lakh on Friday. The state also reported a recovery rate of 89.85 per cent.

According to data shared by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department, the state also saw 8,241 patients being discharged and 6,190 new cases being detected today with 127 Covid deaths and a case fatality rate of 2.62 per cent.

Out of 89.06 lakh laboratory samples, 16.72 lakh have tested positive (18.78 per cent) so far. Currently 25. 29 lakh people are in home quarantine and 12,411 people are in institutional quarantine.

As of today, there are 1.25 lakh active cases in the state with Pune district topping the list with 24,573 cases, followed by Mumbai city with 19,027 cases and Thane district with 18,578 cases. The district with the least number of cases is Washim at 223.