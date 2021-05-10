Covid treatment: South Central Railway dispatches third Oxygen Express

A three-pronged transformation
The third Oxygen Express from South Central Railway (SCR) containing five tankers has left for MBMB siding (Tata Steel BSL Ltd), Angul in Odisha, where the empty tankers will be filled with liquid medical oxygen.
Indian Railways is operating Oxygen Express trains on a mission mode to meet the oxygen requirement in different parts of the country. Under this initiative, tankers filled with liquid oxygen are being transported by Railways through Ro-Ro (Roll on-Roll Off) service. In this way, the transportation of these tankers can be achieved with minimum en route detention.
Centre raises Tamil Nadu’s oxygen allocation to 419 mt
“As part of this initiative, SCR has earlier moved two empty Oxygen Expresses to Angul and now the third one has moved at the request of the State Government of Telangana,” SCR said in a release issued here on Sunday.
A Green Corridor is mapped so as to ensure faster movement of these tankers. As height is one of the important aspects of moving the tankers by trains, the green corridor is mapped taking into consideration various constraints like curves, road over bridges, platform canopies, overhead equipment, etc, along the route.
PESO to ensure optimum use of oxygen in Kerala
“Further, considering its importance, the movement of these trains is being monitored continuously at the apex level,” SCR said.
Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, advised officials to continue taking proactive steps in case of any request for further Oxygen Express movement over the zone.
He also instructed all the divisions to give utmost priority to run these trains and continuously monitor the movement of Oxygen Express over the zone.
