Covid19: Mumbai falls under level 3 in Maharashtra’s unlock plan

Mumbai will fall under level 3 in Maharashtra’s five-level unlock plan, MCGM Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahalhas announced.

“Dear Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner @IqbalSinghChah2 informs that Mumbai shall fall under level 3, as per #BreakTheChain orders by the State Government,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted from its official account.

The Maharashtra Government has announced a five-level unlock plan in a late-night order issued on Friday.

As per the official order, as shared by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray’s official Twitter account, there shall be five levels of restrictions for different classes/categories of activity across the State.

Three levels of restrictions shall be applicable based on two parameters Case Positivity Rate and Percentage of Oxygen Beds Occupancy.

As per the orders, districts falling in “Level 1” will have the least restrictions, while those in “Level 5” will have stringent lockdown-like curbs.

Districts with a positivity rate between 5 per cent and 10 per cent and oxygen beds occupancy of over 40 per cent will fall under level 3.

In level 3 districts, public movement will be limited post 5 pm on weekdays and on weekends as per the umbrella orders. Detailed orders for Mumbai will be released shortly, BMC said.

Mumbai on Friday reported 973 new cases. 1,207 new patients were discharged. Total recovered patients are 6,76,400. The overall recovery rate was 95 per cent. Total active patients in the city are 16,347. The doubling rate in the city is 515 Days. Mumbai recorded a positivity rate of 5.56 per cent from May 28 to June 3.