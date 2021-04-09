Covid-19 spike: Delhi schools to be shut till further orders

Amid a surge in daily count of new Covid19 cases, the Delhi Government on Friday ordered the closure of all government and private schools till further orders.

This decision was conveyed by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through a tweet on Friday evening.

Delhi had recorded 7,437 new Covid19 cases on Thursday, the highest single day spike this year. As many as 24 deaths were reported in the national capital on Thursday, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to bulletin issued by Delhi Health department.

As many as 83,000 vaccine shots were administered in the 24 hours upto Thursday.

The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 23,181 out of 6,98,005 total cases.

Delhi has seen a sharp rise in daily tally of new Covid19 cases in the recent week, raising concerns that the virus spread was going out of control in the national capital.