CPI(M) to move Supreme Court against amended citizenship law

Nokia 7.2 review: A good looker, but low value for money
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
The CPI(M) said it would file a petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that the tweaked law is against constitutional provisions.
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the apex court would be approached either on Monday or Tuesday. He said the amended law is violative of constitutional provisions.
The Congress' Jairam Ramesh and the former Maharaja of Tripura Pradyot Kishor Deb Barman challenged the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that it will hear the pleas on December 18.
On Friday, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had also moved the apex court on the matter. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)had also challenged the matter in the Supreme Court on Thursday.
According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India has managed to hold its own despite the downturn in the automotive ...
The stock has plummeted more than 50 per cent in value since October 2018
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...