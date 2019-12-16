CPI(M) to move Supreme Court against amended citizenship law

The CPI(M) said it would file a petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that the tweaked law is against constitutional provisions.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the apex court would be approached either on Monday or Tuesday. He said the amended law is violative of constitutional provisions.

The Congress' Jairam Ramesh and the former Maharaja of Tripura Pradyot Kishor Deb Barman challenged the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that it will hear the pleas on December 18.

On Friday, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had also moved the apex court on the matter. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)had also challenged the matter in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.