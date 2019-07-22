CPI’s D Raja has huge challenges ahead

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
D Raja, 69, assumes the post of general secretary of CPI at a time when Left parties in the country are going through a severe crisis. He took the mantle from S Sudhakar Reddy, who has stepped down due to ill health.
Raja told BusinessLine his immediate task will be to rejuvenate the class and mass organisations of his party and strengthen the Left and Communist unity. The two-term Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu will retire on Wednesday.
A strong votary of workers’ issues and the downtrodden in the Upper House, Raja faces a tough task to rejuvenate the party which won just two seats — both from Tamil Nadu.
When asked about the priorities, he said the main challenge is in combating and confronting the Narendra Modi regime. “We have to confront this government and defend the rights of the toiling masses. The policies of this government are pro-corporate. They are imposing the RSS agenda of dividing the people on communal lines. This is a communal fascist agenda and it works against the composite culture of the country,” Raja said. He will work to unite the communists and the Leftists against the BJP regime, he added.
The national council of the CPI, which concluded here on Sunday, also co-opted Krishna Jha, who was a candidate member of the national executive to a full member.
Kanhaiya Kumar was elected to the National Executive committee in the vacancy resulted due to the death of veteran leader Shameem Faizee.
The meeting expressed serious concern at the move to bring 41 Ordnance factories manufacturing weapons, tanks, clothing into a corporation. The party claimed it is a move with an ulterior motive of privatising the entire Defence production process.
“The NDA – II government has kept this proposal in their 100-day Agenda. The CPI is of the firm view that the Ordnance Factories should continue as a government Department since as an established National Policy Ordnance Factories are required to maintain idle capacities to take care of surge in demand in an emergent war situation. Ordnance Factories cannot be treated as a commercial organisation,” a resolution passed at the meeting said.
Raja had recently raised the issue of privatisation of Defence manufacturing units in Parliament.
The party also said that the slogan of zero-budget farming is a hoax and termed it a retrograde step.
“CPI is of the firm view that cooperatives be made vehicles for providing finances on a long-term basis. Otherwise, the government must take upon itself to provide all infrastructure,” another resolution passed in the meeting said.
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
Anil Srinivasan’s Rhapsody helps children learn different subjects through music
Sunu Mathew’s start-up provides solutions for pallet and container pooling
The Centre is pushing ‘zero budget farming’, which has the merit of lowering input costs for farmers. But in ...
The yellow metal can move higher, ahead of the Fed meeting next week
Move to protect local players could adversely impact solar power sector
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...