CPI’s D Raja has huge challenges ahead

D Raja, 69, assumes the post of general secretary of CPI at a time when Left parties in the country are going through a severe crisis. He took the mantle from S Sudhakar Reddy, who has stepped down due to ill health.

Raja told BusinessLine his immediate task will be to rejuvenate the class and mass organisations of his party and strengthen the Left and Communist unity. The two-term Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu will retire on Wednesday.

A strong votary of workers’ issues and the downtrodden in the Upper House, Raja faces a tough task to rejuvenate the party which won just two seats — both from Tamil Nadu.

When asked about the priorities, he said the main challenge is in combating and confronting the Narendra Modi regime. “We have to confront this government and defend the rights of the toiling masses. The policies of this government are pro-corporate. They are imposing the RSS agenda of dividing the people on communal lines. This is a communal fascist agenda and it works against the composite culture of the country,” Raja said. He will work to unite the communists and the Leftists against the BJP regime, he added.

The national council of the CPI, which concluded here on Sunday, also co-opted Krishna Jha, who was a candidate member of the national executive to a full member.

Kanhaiya Kumar was elected to the National Executive committee in the vacancy resulted due to the death of veteran leader Shameem Faizee.

Defence sector concerns

The meeting expressed serious concern at the move to bring 41 Ordnance factories manufacturing weapons, tanks, clothing into a corporation. The party claimed it is a move with an ulterior motive of privatising the entire Defence production process.

“The NDA – II government has kept this proposal in their 100-day Agenda. The CPI is of the firm view that the Ordnance Factories should continue as a government Department since as an established National Policy Ordnance Factories are required to maintain idle capacities to take care of surge in demand in an emergent war situation. Ordnance Factories cannot be treated as a commercial organisation,” a resolution passed at the meeting said.

Raja had recently raised the issue of privatisation of Defence manufacturing units in Parliament.

The party also said that the slogan of zero-budget farming is a hoax and termed it a retrograde step.

“CPI is of the firm view that cooperatives be made vehicles for providing finances on a long-term basis. Otherwise, the government must take upon itself to provide all infrastructure,” another resolution passed in the meeting said.