CR Patil made Gujarat BJP Chief

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced appointments of Party Unit presidents for Gujarat and Ladakh.
The BJP President JP Nadda appointed CR Patil — three-time Member of Parliament from Gujarat as the Party President for the State unit replacing Jitu Vaghani after completion of his term.
For Ladakh, the BJP has appointed young, first-time MP from the newly-carved out Union Territory, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal as the Party President for Ladakh BJP.
The appointments come into force with immediate effect, an announcement from the Party said.
For Gujarat, the appointment of Pati - a strong Marathi face in South Gujarat has come as a surprise to the political circles in the State after many believed the incumbent Vaghani to be retained till the completion of the by-polls and the local body elections in Eight Municipal Corporations scheduled for later this year. Also, a section of State BJP leaders were expecting Vaghani — a strong Gujarati Patidar face — to be given a second term as State chief after party's good show in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.
But insiders believe that Vaghani’s replacement with the appointment of Patil has come as setback for the influential Gujarati Patidar community.
Patil has been associated with BJP since 1989 and was elected to the Lok Sabha first time in 2009. Since then he has retained his Lok Sabha seat for three consecutive terms.
In Ladakh, after an unceremonious exit of incumbent BJP Unit Chief Chering Dorjay in May, the Party appointed young first-time MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal as the President for Ladakh BJP.
Dorjay had accused the BJP and the Ladakh UT administration of insensitivity in dealing with evacuation of stranded citizens in different parts of India amid Covid-19-induced lockdown.
The newly-elected party chief Namgyal has been vocal in the Parliament about the issues faced by the Ladakhi people on ground.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...