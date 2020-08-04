CSIR-IICT, Cipla Foundation team up for distribution of masks in Telangana

The Indian Institute of Chemical Sciences (CSIR-IICT) is collaborating with the Cipla Foundation (CF) for a project on face-masks in the wake of Covid-19.

The project, “Affordable, multi-layered, hydrophobic face masks with anti-microbial properties entitled “SAANS”, is for production of one lakh high quality masks for distribution in identified mandals of Rural Telangana.

According to D. Shailaja, Chief Scientist & Chair Business Development, CSIR-IICT plans were underway making it a pan- India project.

The project envisages multiple beneficiaries such as enhancing the income of the entrepreneur (start-ups or MSME's), generating employment to SHGs and improving the quality of hygienic life in rural areas for mitigation of the Covid-19, according to a release.