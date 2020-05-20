Cyber police in Kashmir gears up taskforce to curb online crime

Is the sacred rule of secrecy eroding?
Cyber Police in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir has geared up its task force and intensified efforts to curb the online crimes in the Valley, an official said, as per the agency report.
The development comes after the police received several complaints through various channels that some people were using fake identities on social media to attack women.
Taking note of these complaints, Superintendent of Cyber Police Tahir Ashraf geared up his team and increased monitoring.
In some cases, men were morphing images and threatening women said the official. “These are among some cases where many women don’t want to make official complaints, fearing stigma,” he said to media.
The SP Tahir Ashraf encouraged cybercrime victims to come forward and assured their identities would remain confidential.
He said amid the Covid19 pandemic, people do not need to visit police stations but can file online complaints.
The SP said the police were taking note of complaints where persons have assumed fake identities with malicious intention to cheat people.
He said that the crime also includes matters related to set up fake Facebook accounts, fake social media profiles, or unauthorized access to the account of another person by faking identity, with an intention to cheat.
The SP said it was always advisable to approach Cyber Police without any delay in such cases.
Assuring the unflinching support to victims, he said the Cyber Crime Police Station of J&K Police have recovered lakhs of rupees from hackers who had targeted several people while posing as bank officials and owners of online business centers.
Last week, The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested the accused in a whopping Rs 223 crore fraud in Jammu and Kashmir Co-operative Bank that surfaced in March this year.
“We have enhanced ability and capacity at Cyber Police Station to fight these offenses more effectively and accurately,” he said.
