Cyberpark gets new IT firm Sapling Creations

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Three years after its inception as a software product development company, Sapling Creations set up its office in Cyberpark Kozhikode, taking forward the Kerala government’s efforts to promote IT/ITeS in the northern part of the State.
With its expertise in providing UI/UX designs, productivity add-ons and Saas applications, the firm’s prime focus is on providing high-end presentation extension and add-ons besides subscription model applications to customers worldwide, its top bosses said after shifting to Sahya Building in the 45-acre campus.
The new unit, with a warm shell space of 2,500 square feet, was inaugurated by Sasi P Meethal, CEO of IT Parks, Kerala.
Founded in November 2017, Sapling Creations receives offers from clients in 70-plus countries worldwide.
Earlier this month, Cyberpark saw the induction of UK-based computing and IT services company John and Smith Solutions LLP that works to provide real-time experience to students in universities of Kannur and Calicut.
In the recent months, the 2009-founded Cyberpark saw the inclusion of four companies Technaureus Info Solutions, D4 Security Solutions serving largely oil and gas industries in West Asia, eRE Business Solutions that specialises in Saas and Techlogica IT DT Solutions with expertise in end-to-end ERP solutions for business evolution and growth initiatives.
