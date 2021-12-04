Cyclone Jawad: Goyal reviews preparations made by Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal

New Delhi, December 4 Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reviewed the arrangements and preparations made by Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal to tackle the impact of cyclonic storm Jawad in a video conference with State Chief Secretaries on Saturday.

“He also reviewed the suggestions for successful mitigation made by Ministries, States, industry bodies and other organisations and appreciated the concerted efforts being made to mitigate the cyclone,” an official release issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry said.

The Minister called for preparedness in the banking and insurance sectors to tackle the effects of the cyclone. The meeting was also attended by industry associations such as CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM and PHD Chambers.

Landfall on Sunday

According to the IMD, cyclonic storm Jawad is likely to make landfall near Puri in Odisha on Sunday, but is expected to weaken further in the sea before reaching the shore. North coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha are expected to be affected most by the storm.

Goyal said there was a need for the drawing of a comprehensive action plan towards managing this natural disaster in the most effective way by incorporating the inputs and suggestions given by all stakeholders.

Public private partnership is necessary for disaster management and mitigation and for protecting the lives and livelihoods of those affected, he said.