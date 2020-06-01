Cyclone Nisarga:Maharashtra government issues warning to residents, fishermen

The Maharashtra Government has issued a warning to the residents and fishermen on the Western Coast in view of the severe cyclone Nisarga. As the severe cyclone brewing up in the Arabian Sea the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed nine teams in Maharashtra for taking care of the relief and relief operations.

The NDRF has deployed three teams in Mumbai, two in Palghar and one each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai in a statement issued on Monday has said that the low-pressure area over Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea has intensified into depression over East-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea. It moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph and lay centred near about 340 km southwest of Panjim Goa, 630km south-southwest of Mumbai and 850 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat),

It will intensify further into a cyclonic Storm over the East-central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till 02nd June Morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of June 3.

The media statement issued by the Konkan division of Maharashtra Government said that District Collector of Palghar, Kailas Shinde has issued an advisory to the fishermen for not venturing out into the sea till June 4 due to the threat of cyclone on the west coast. Boats that have gone to sea should return safely to the port.

Shinde has appealed to the citizens to take precautionary measures, repair doors and windows, remove dry wood or dried trees near the house, wooden planks should be prepared if window glass is blown away, Kerosene filled lamps that are not extinguished even in high winds, battery-powered flashlights should also be kept ready.

The statement added that people should stay away from creeks, shores or other coastal wetlands and access high places or shelters for safety if the areas are likely to be submerged.

It also stated: If the epicentre of the cyclone passes directly through your residential area, do not venture out when the wind is calm and if it has been raining for half an hour or more as strong winds will start blowing in the opposite direction soon afte the rain.