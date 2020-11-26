Cyclone Nivar forces industrial units to suspend work

Cyclone Nivar hit the operations in some of the industrial belts in and around Chennai.

Though the city prepared for the worst due to the warnings by the Met Department, the heavy pre-cyclone showers inundated low lying areas including pockets of industrial estates.

OEMs, large units shut

Big industrial units in manufacturing corridors such as Oragadam and Sriperumbudur stopped production as a precautionary measure. Auto makers such as Hyundai suspended production from Wednesday evening (November 25) till Thursday evening.

“Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) had closed its Oragadam operation as per the Tamil Nadu government directive for November 25 and November 26. There has been no damage caused at the plant due to our carefully planned drainage systems and effective working plant security teams. DICV will be fully functional starting on November 27,” according to a company spokesperson.

Major industrial units in northern part of Chennai also temporarily stopped their production for safety reasons.

“As a precautionary measure, we closed our Chennai factory. We expect to resume the operations from November 27. Additionally, as per the emergency protocols, all preventive measures for the cyclone were in place. The executives with support manpower have been deployed for emergency responses round the clock with necessary equipment,” said NV Balachandar, President - CSR, HR, and Communication, Ashok Leyland.

He said the company didn’t foresee any delay for fulfilling its existing order book.

As previous cyclones and floods have provided some learnings, most of the industrial establishments including MSMEs in industrial estates, had closed their units on Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas inside industrial estates in Chennai saw waterlogging due to heavy downpour in the past couple of days.

“Several MSME units in Cuddalore and Nagapattinam areas are impacted due to cyclone Nivar as we were informed about the disruptions by members of small industry associations,” said M Hindunathan, General Secretary, TANSTIA.

As cyclone Nivar crossed on the early morning of Thursday without any big damage to the city, most of the big and small units across industrial estates and manufacturing corridors plan to resume operations from Friday.