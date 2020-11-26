Cyclone Nivar forces industrial units to suspend work

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
Cyclone Nivar hit the operations in some of the industrial belts in and around Chennai.
Though the city prepared for the worst due to the warnings by the Met Department, the heavy pre-cyclone showers inundated low lying areas including pockets of industrial estates.
Big industrial units in manufacturing corridors such as Oragadam and Sriperumbudur stopped production as a precautionary measure. Auto makers such as Hyundai suspended production from Wednesday evening (November 25) till Thursday evening.
“Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) had closed its Oragadam operation as per the Tamil Nadu government directive for November 25 and November 26. There has been no damage caused at the plant due to our carefully planned drainage systems and effective working plant security teams. DICV will be fully functional starting on November 27,” according to a company spokesperson.
Major industrial units in northern part of Chennai also temporarily stopped their production for safety reasons.
“As a precautionary measure, we closed our Chennai factory. We expect to resume the operations from November 27. Additionally, as per the emergency protocols, all preventive measures for the cyclone were in place. The executives with support manpower have been deployed for emergency responses round the clock with necessary equipment,” said NV Balachandar, President - CSR, HR, and Communication, Ashok Leyland.
He said the company didn’t foresee any delay for fulfilling its existing order book.
As previous cyclones and floods have provided some learnings, most of the industrial establishments including MSMEs in industrial estates, had closed their units on Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas inside industrial estates in Chennai saw waterlogging due to heavy downpour in the past couple of days.
“Several MSME units in Cuddalore and Nagapattinam areas are impacted due to cyclone Nivar as we were informed about the disruptions by members of small industry associations,” said M Hindunathan, General Secretary, TANSTIA.
As cyclone Nivar crossed on the early morning of Thursday without any big damage to the city, most of the big and small units across industrial estates and manufacturing corridors plan to resume operations from Friday.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...