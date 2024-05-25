The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Agartala has issued a severe cyclone warning for the northeastern region of India and coastal areas of Bangladesh. Cyclone Remal is expected to make landfall in Bengal on Sunday.

The anticipated landfall of the cyclone is projected to occur in West Bengal and the coastal regions of Bangladesh around midnight on May 26. The cyclone will bring with it extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds.

A low-pressure area that was first observed on May 22 in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a more depressive system, now located in the central Bay of Bengal. IMD predicts that this system will further intensify into a cyclone and move towards northeastern India by the morning of May 25.

The primary regions affected are West Bengal, Coastal Bangladesh, Tripura and some other parts of north-eastern states. Residents in these areas, as well as in the neighbouring state of Tripura, are urged to brace for adverse weather conditions starting from May 26.The Tripura regions are expected to be lashed with severe rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lighting with speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph and with gusts reaching up to 70 kmph at peak times.

For May 26, IMD has issued adverse weather conditions with severe rainfall predicted for Tripura with thunderstorms, lightning and wind speeds between 40-50 kmph. The weather will remain severe with continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tripura for the next two days after May 26.

Speaking with ANI, Partha Roy, the Director of IMD Agartala, said, "We have a cyclone prediction. It's on the 26th, 27th & 28th May. It has been given by IMD Agartala. The low-pressure area that was observed on 22 May in the Bay of Bengal has now intensified and is more depressive."

‘It will further intensify which we have predicted and will turn into a cyclone and will move towards northeastern India on the 25th Morning. The landfall area of the cyclone is the West Bengal and coastal region of Bangladesh and the landfall time is on 26th Midnight,” he added.

The adverse temperature will be seen from 26th May, which will cause severe rainfall in the districts of Tripura. Thunderstorms and lightning will be along with rainfall and wind speed may be between 40-50 kmph. On the 27th the weather will remain worse, some places with heavy to severe rainfall in all parts of Tripura.

The main warning which has been given by IMD is of squally wind. The expected gustiness wind is 60-70 kmph and in peak, it will reach 70 kmph. On 28th May the worse conditions of weather will remain the same along with thunderstorms and lightning but wind speed will decrease.

On the observation of the cyclone, Roy stated, “The movement of the cyclone is being observed by us. The warning can be extended. As of now the warning is till the 28th it may increase. The impact of these worse conditions will severely impact the low land areas including the crops and people are advised to remain at home and avoid going outside during these warning hours.

”The safety advisory issued by IMD has issued a stern warning to residents in the affected areas. People are advised to stay indoors and remain inside their homes during the warning period, refrain from going outside unless absolutely necessary and safeguard outdoor items and reinforce structures to withstand high winds.

The severe weather is expected to have a significant impact on low-lying areas, including potential damage to crops and infrastructure. Flooding and disruptions to daily life are likely, and residents are advised to prepare for prolonged periods of adverse weather.

IMD continues to monitor the cyclone’s progression and will provide updates as necessary. The current warning is in effect until May 28, but it may be extended if the situation requires.

The IMD’s alert serves as a critical reminder of the power and unpredictability of natural weather events. Preparedness and adherence to safety advisories are essential to minimize the impact of this impending cyclone on communities in northeastern India and coastal Bangladesh.

