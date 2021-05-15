Cyclone Tauktae: PM holds high-level meeting to review preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the preparedness of Central ministries and States in dealing with the situation arising out of Cyclone ‘Tauktae’, which is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around Tuesday.

Modi directed senior officers to take all measures to ensure people are safely evacuated. He also directed them to ensure maintenance of essential services like power, telecommunications, health and drinking water. These services have to be restored immediately if any damage is caused to them, he added.

Covid-19 management

Modi further directed them to ensure special preparedness on Covid-19 management in hospitals, vaccine cold chain and other medical facilities on power back up and storage of essential medicines and to plan for unhindered movement of oxygen tankers.

He also wanted 24/7 functioning control rooms. He said that care needs to be taken to ensure that there is least disruption to the oxygen supply from Jamnagar. He emphasised the need to involve the local community for timely sensitisation and relief measures.

The meeting was told that the Cabinet Secretary is in continuous touch with Chief Secretaries of all the coastal States as also with Central Ministries/agencies concerned.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Tauktae is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Junagadh and Gir Somnath and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the districts of Saurashtra Kutch & Diu — Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, Rajkot and Jamnagar.

Storm surge

The IMD also warned of storm surges of 2-3 metres above the astronomical tide to inundate coastal areas of Morbi, Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar and 1-2 meters along Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar and 0.5 to 1m over the remaining coastal districts of Gujarat around the time of landfall.

Mumbai halts vaccination

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai suspended Covid vaccination for Saturday and Sunday, in view of the Cyclone Tauktae.

On Friday, 1,50,925 people were vaccinated in the State, including 26, 275 from Mumbai. MCGM, as an anticipatory measure for cyclone, has taken a number of steps including pruning of 384 hazardous trees. Considering the possibility of power outages due to winds and rain, hospitals have been asked to keep generators and alternative equipment operational.