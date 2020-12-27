Decision on discharging Rajni this afternoon

The doctors at the Apollo Hospitals at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, will evaluate actor Rajnikanth’s health condition in the afternoon to take a call on his discharge from the hospital.

Rajnikanth was admitted to the hospital after he complained of fluctuations in blood pressure on Friday.

“All the investigations reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports,” a bulletin on his health condition said on Sunday morning. The actor is in the city for the last two weeks for the shooting of the film Annatthe. The shooting, however, was suspended after a few members in the crew were tested positive for Covid-19.

Though Rajni was tested negative on December 22, his BP was not under control and was admitted to the hospital.