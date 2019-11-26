Defeat of Modi-Shah, rejoices Opposition

The Opposition celebrated the decision of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resign as the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah. It claimed moral victory both at the Supreme Court’s order to hold the trust vote on Wednesday and the resignation of Fadnavis that followed it. They urged the Governor to hold the swearing in of Maha Vikas Aghadi government at the earliest.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the values of the constitution and democracy has won on the Constitution Day. “This is a big day in the history of Indian Constitution and democracy. We had said that the illegally installed BJP government in Maharasthra will have to step down in dishonour soon. That has come true. They are shamefully stepping down,” Venugopal said.

The Left parties said Modi-Shah’s vision of India has failed. “Modi-Shah's vision of a new India- redefining of democracy through the use of money power, threats, intimidation and horse trading have failed. BJP has to bite the dust in Maharashtra,” said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said in Parliament that truth has finally triumphed in Maharashtra.

He said those who claim a high moral ground after the resignation formed an illegal Government in the first place. “We do hope that the Governor would draw the right lesson from this entire episode as it has played out and shed his RSS-BJP cloak and appoint and invite ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ to form a government in Maharashtra so that the people of Maharashtra can be given a stable government,” he said.