Defeat of Modi-Shah, rejoices Opposition

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
The Opposition celebrated the decision of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resign as the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah. It claimed moral victory both at the Supreme Court’s order to hold the trust vote on Wednesday and the resignation of Fadnavis that followed it. They urged the Governor to hold the swearing in of Maha Vikas Aghadi government at the earliest.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the values of the constitution and democracy has won on the Constitution Day. “This is a big day in the history of Indian Constitution and democracy. We had said that the illegally installed BJP government in Maharasthra will have to step down in dishonour soon. That has come true. They are shamefully stepping down,” Venugopal said.
The Left parties said Modi-Shah’s vision of India has failed. “Modi-Shah's vision of a new India- redefining of democracy through the use of money power, threats, intimidation and horse trading have failed. BJP has to bite the dust in Maharashtra,” said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said in Parliament that truth has finally triumphed in Maharashtra.
He said those who claim a high moral ground after the resignation formed an illegal Government in the first place. “We do hope that the Governor would draw the right lesson from this entire episode as it has played out and shed his RSS-BJP cloak and appoint and invite ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ to form a government in Maharashtra so that the people of Maharashtra can be given a stable government,” he said.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Five years ago, the purchase of a house property through agents or brokers would have you back-off from a ...
It has been able to ride out the slowdown by focussing on pockets with low penetration such as post-wash ...
Did Karvy Stock Broking misuse the power of attorney given to it by investors?
Last week, Sterling and Wilson Solar’s shares plummeted nearly 50 per cent after the company announced on ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...